A difficult start to the year for hospitals across the UK has continued with high numbers of norovirus cases being experienced - including at QA Hospital.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust (PHU), who run Queen Alexandra Hospital, are calling for help from the public as it continues to face a high number of norovirus cases. The vomiting bug has forced some bays within the Cosham hospital to be closed off as staff try to stop the spread of the virus.

Liz Rix, chief nurse at PHU said: "Nationally norovirus cases remain high. We continue to ask our local community to support us by not visiting our hospitals if they are experiencing norovirus symptoms and follow the advice from UK Health Security Agency and NHS.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Some bays in our hospital remain closed whilst we care for our patients with the virus and we would encourage people to contact wards before visiting."

The NHS advises to do the following if you have diarrhoea and vomiting symptoms:

Stay home for 48 hours after symptoms clear

Do not visit hospitals and care homes

Wash hands with soap and warm water

Clean surfaces with bleach-based products

Don't prepare food for others

Further advice and support for norovirus can be found on the NHS website: https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/norovirus/

The year started with services stretched due to high number of flu admissions amongst other winter illnesses. With spring round the corner norovirus cases continue to put services under pressure. While often called the ‘winter vomiting bug’, it is a virus that can be caught at anytime of the year.