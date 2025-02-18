Premium Bonds winners: Lucky Hampshire and Isle of Wight residents win more than £2,200,000 in February draw

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 18th Feb 2025, 08:00 BST
Updated 18th Feb 2025, 08:00 BST

Hampshire and Isle of Wight residents have secured thousands of pounds in February’s Premium Bond prize draw.

The winners of the latest Premium Bonds prize draw have been announced - with 159 lucky winners in Hampshire and Isle of Wight scooping up a combined prize total of £2,275,000.

Premium Bonds are a type of investment savings account that gives people the chance to win tax-free prizes in a monthly draw. They are issued by National Savings and Investment (NS&I), a state-backed savings provider.

As well as the six-figure prize, seven people in Hampshire and Isle of Wight won £50,000, 15 people won £25,000, and 40 people won £10,000.

Of the 159 winners from Hampshire and Isle of Wight, the average holding amount of Premium Bonds was £38,733.

Paul Hayward, CEO of NonGamStopBets said: “With the ongoing cost-of-living challenges and economic uncertainty, many people are looking for safe and flexible ways to manage their savings.

“While Premium Bonds do not guarantee returns like traditional savings accounts, they remain a popular choice for those who want to safeguard their funds while having the chance to win a life-changing sum of money.”

The maximum prize you can win is £1,000,000 and for more information about Premium Bonds, click here.

