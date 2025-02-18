Premium Bonds winners: Lucky Hampshire and Isle of Wight residents win more than £2,200,000 in February draw
The winners of the latest Premium Bonds prize draw have been announced - with 159 lucky winners in Hampshire and Isle of Wight scooping up a combined prize total of £2,275,000.
Premium Bonds are a type of investment savings account that gives people the chance to win tax-free prizes in a monthly draw. They are issued by National Savings and Investment (NS&I), a state-backed savings provider.
As well as the six-figure prize, seven people in Hampshire and Isle of Wight won £50,000, 15 people won £25,000, and 40 people won £10,000.
Of the 159 winners from Hampshire and Isle of Wight, the average holding amount of Premium Bonds was £38,733.
Paul Hayward, CEO of NonGamStopBets said: “With the ongoing cost-of-living challenges and economic uncertainty, many people are looking for safe and flexible ways to manage their savings.
“While Premium Bonds do not guarantee returns like traditional savings accounts, they remain a popular choice for those who want to safeguard their funds while having the chance to win a life-changing sum of money.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.