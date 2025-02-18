Hampshire and Isle of Wight residents have secured thousands of pounds in February’s Premium Bond prize draw.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The winners of the latest Premium Bonds prize draw have been announced - with 159 lucky winners in Hampshire and Isle of Wight scooping up a combined prize total of £2,275,000.

Premium Bonds

Premium Bonds are a type of investment savings account that gives people the chance to win tax-free prizes in a monthly draw. They are issued by National Savings and Investment (NS&I), a state-backed savings provider.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as the six-figure prize, seven people in Hampshire and Isle of Wight won £50,000, 15 people won £25,000, and 40 people won £10,000.

Paul Hayward, CEO of NonGamStopBets said: “With the ongoing cost-of-living challenges and economic uncertainty, many people are looking for safe and flexible ways to manage their savings.

“While Premium Bonds do not guarantee returns like traditional savings accounts, they remain a popular choice for those who want to safeguard their funds while having the chance to win a life-changing sum of money.”