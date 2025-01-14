Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hampshire and Isle of Wight residents have won more than £1,900,000 in the December Premium Bonds prize draw

There were 132 lucky winners in Hampshire and Isle of Wight scooping up a combined prize total of £1,940,000 for high value prizes only - with three lucky people in Hampshire and Isle of Wight scooping up a big win of £100,000.

As well as the six-figure prize, 11 people in Hampshire and Isle of Wight won £50,000, 16 people won £25,000, and 36 people won £10,000. Of the 132 winners from Hampshire and Isle of Wight, the average holding amount of Premium Bonds was £39,524.

The figures were revealed after CS2 Experts, CSDB.gg, analysed the latest data from National Savings and Investment (NS&I) after the winners of the December Premium Bonds prize draw were announced

At the national level, there were 1,393 winners of high value prizes for the month of December. In total £42,910,000 was won between 3,029 winners, with 2 people winning the £1m jackpot, 82 people winning £100,000, a further 163 winners scooping up £50,000, 328 securing £25,000, and 818 welcoming £10,000.

Speaking on the findings, Corey Sims, a spokesperson for CSDB.gg said: “With many people heading into the new year worried about finances, investing in Premium Bonds has alleviated these concerns for many families across the nation. Not only do they provide a unique opportunity for people to increase their savings without risking their initial investment, but also the chance to win large jackpots which can be life-changing.”

How to see if you've won on Premium Bonds

Prize draws are conducted every month and see prizes up to £1,000,000 given away.

To find out if you have ever won a Premium Bonds prize, you will need to dig out your holder's information and head over to the prize checker.

You will need your holder's number which you can find on your bond record, or in the app.

You can also use your NS&I number which you should be able to find on any communication about your bonds.

You can check your account via the NS&I website.