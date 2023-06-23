Pub team complete seven ferries bike challenge in memory of Jax Jeffreys

Pub team complete the ‘7 Ferry Challenge’

The cyclists took seven ferries – taking them through Hayling Island, Portsmouth, Gosport, Southampton and the Isle of Wight before returning to the Kings Arms pub in Emsworth – covering 85 miles in around 13 hours.

Known as Team Bikerfly, they were raising money for the Butterfly Bereavement Suite based at QA Hospital in memory of Jax Jeffreys.

As reported in The News at the time, Jax was a five-year-old from Waterlooville who passed away last December from the Strep A Virus.

Team Bikerfly (from left) - Julian Gannon, Anthony Bream, Helen Copsey, Landlord Gavin Reid, Paul Starr, Mark Burden, Danny Jeffreys, Fraser Graham and Emily Grice

Jax’s mother, Charlene, worked at the Kings Arms for over five years and father Danny was part of the Bikerflys group.

So far over £3,000 has been raised, but more will follow – on July 1 the pub run their annual charity nine-hour music event, Kingsfest, with all the proceeds from the gate added to the charity fund.Team Bikerfly would like to thank everyone involved in helping them, including Wightlink for their incredible generosity, Red Funnel for allowing them to promote their cause and the smaller ferry businesses at Hayling Island and Warsash who were extremely generous and accommodating.The Bikerflys team comprised Julian Gannon, Anthony Bream, Helen Copsey, Landlord Gavin Reid, Paul Starr, Mark Burden, Danny Jeffreys, Fraser Graham and Emily Grice.To sponsor the team, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/ve2jyt-jaxs-bikerflies