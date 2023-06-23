News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
RMT announces 3 days of rail strike action in July
Junior doctors to strike for 5 days in July - here’s when
British man, 62 drowns in sea at popular resort in Majorca
Tributes pour in for five men killed in ‘implosion’ of Titan subm
Titanic sub crew confirmed to have died after debris found
‘Debris field’ found within search area for missing Titanic sub

Pub team complete seven ferries bike challenge in memory of Jax Jeffreys

An intrepid group of cyclists completed the seven ferries bike challenge in memory of a little boy who tragically passed away last year.
By Julian GannonContributor
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 08:44 BST- 1 min read
Pub team complete the ‘7 Ferry Challenge’Pub team complete the ‘7 Ferry Challenge’
Pub team complete the ‘7 Ferry Challenge’

The cyclists took seven ferries – taking them through Hayling Island, Portsmouth, Gosport, Southampton and the Isle of Wight before returning to the Kings Arms pub in Emsworth – covering 85 miles in around 13 hours.

Known as Team Bikerfly, they were raising money for the Butterfly Bereavement Suite based at QA Hospital in memory of Jax Jeffreys.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

As reported in The News at the time, Jax was a five-year-old from Waterlooville who passed away last December from the Strep A Virus.

Team Bikerfly (from left) - Julian Gannon, Anthony Bream, Helen Copsey, Landlord Gavin Reid, Paul Starr, Mark Burden, Danny Jeffreys, Fraser Graham and Emily GriceTeam Bikerfly (from left) - Julian Gannon, Anthony Bream, Helen Copsey, Landlord Gavin Reid, Paul Starr, Mark Burden, Danny Jeffreys, Fraser Graham and Emily Grice
Team Bikerfly (from left) - Julian Gannon, Anthony Bream, Helen Copsey, Landlord Gavin Reid, Paul Starr, Mark Burden, Danny Jeffreys, Fraser Graham and Emily Grice
Most Popular

Jax’s mother, Charlene, worked at the Kings Arms for over five years and father Danny was part of the Bikerflys group.

So far over £3,000 has been raised, but more will follow – on July 1 the pub run their annual charity nine-hour music event, Kingsfest, with all the proceeds from the gate added to the charity fund.Team Bikerfly would like to thank everyone involved in helping them, including Wightlink for their incredible generosity, Red Funnel for allowing them to promote their cause and the smaller ferry businesses at Hayling Island and Warsash who were extremely generous and accommodating.The Bikerflys team comprised Julian Gannon, Anthony Bream, Helen Copsey, Landlord Gavin Reid, Paul Starr, Mark Burden, Danny Jeffreys, Fraser Graham and Emily Grice.To sponsor the team, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/ve2jyt-jaxs-bikerflies

Pub team complete the ‘7 Ferry Challenge’Pub team complete the ‘7 Ferry Challenge’
Pub team complete the ‘7 Ferry Challenge’
Related topics:Hayling IslandEmsworthIsle of WightSouthampton