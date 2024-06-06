Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Red Arrows are due to be flying over Southsea this weekend for a full display - and as a result, they will also be flying over various Hampshire locations.

If you are a fan of the Red Arrows, then you are in for a treat this weekend. The Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team will be flying to Southsea for a full display for Portsmouth Armed Forces Day, which is taking place on Saturday, June 8. The display is due to commence at approximately 3:20pm and it will consist of synchronised, formation aerobatics, followed by a more dynamic second half.

Once the Red Arrows have finished the display in Southsea, they will be flying back to a base in Bournemouth. This means that some areas in Hampshire will be able to get a glimpse of the majestic aerobatic team during the display and on the team’s return.

Red Arrows flypast at the D-Day 80 national commemorative event. Photo by Chris Moorhouse.

Here is where you will be able to see the Red Arrows on Saturday, June 8:

Portsmouth Display - 3:30pm

Vicinity of Bembridge - 3:52pm

South West of Selsey Hill - 3:54pm

North West of Chilgrove - 3:57pm

East of Clanfield - 3:58pm

North East of Southwick - 3:59pm

Lee-on-the-Solent - 4pm

North East of Cowes - 4:01pm

North East of Thorney Hill - 4:04pm

Bournemouth - 4:05pm

Times and routes may vary due to weather conditions and other requirements.

