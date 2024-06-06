Red Arrows 2024: Where you can see the majestic Red Arrows in Hampshire - timings
If you are a fan of the Red Arrows, then you are in for a treat this weekend. The Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team will be flying to Southsea for a full display for Portsmouth Armed Forces Day, which is taking place on Saturday, June 8. The display is due to commence at approximately 3:20pm and it will consist of synchronised, formation aerobatics, followed by a more dynamic second half.
Once the Red Arrows have finished the display in Southsea, they will be flying back to a base in Bournemouth. This means that some areas in Hampshire will be able to get a glimpse of the majestic aerobatic team during the display and on the team’s return.
Here is where you will be able to see the Red Arrows on Saturday, June 8:
Portsmouth Display - 3:30pm
Vicinity of Bembridge - 3:52pm
South West of Selsey Hill - 3:54pm
North West of Chilgrove - 3:57pm
East of Clanfield - 3:58pm
North East of Southwick - 3:59pm
Lee-on-the-Solent - 4pm
North East of Cowes - 4:01pm
North East of Thorney Hill - 4:04pm
Bournemouth - 4:05pm
Times and routes may vary due to weather conditions and other requirements.
The main display at Portsmouth Armed Forces Day will round off the day, which will start at 10am until 4pm. The event will welcome a range of things for the family to get involved in including a climbing wall, laser tag, a funfair as well as military vehicles, parades and live music performances. The free event is being held on Southsea Common and the day will also feature a parachute jump.
