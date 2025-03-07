The pool, which will open in the summer, will feature new changing rooms, new benches and tables, artwork, a fountain and, most importantly, a fully functioning outdoor swimming pool.

Most recently, the designs for the shuttering in the plant room are being finalised, and the walls are getting ready for the concrete pour.

The ground around the edge of the pool is ready for surfacing and soon a large tent will cover the pool to protect it from the elements.

Marcin Jedrysiak has captured some marvellous updated drone footage depicting the significant progress being made at the site.

Here are 9 astonishing pictures of Hilsea Lido:

