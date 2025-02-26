Shuttering installed in plant room as Hilsea Lido project makes major progress

Hilsea Lido is constantly changing as work powers ahead.

The outdoor pool originally opened its doors back in 1935 by Portsmouth City Council but its condition significantly deteriorated over the years, making it unsafe to use.

As a result, a multi-million pound project launched last year to completely restore the pool to its former glory. Work started last summer and it is due to feature new changing rooms, new benches and tables, artwork, a fountain and, most importantly, a fully functioning outdoor swimming pool.

Portsmouth City Council have been working alongside consultancy company Mace, and contractors, Beard, to transform the site, which is due to open this summer.

The council has been providing fortnightly updates about what work is being completed at the site and it looks completely unrecognisable.

The swimming pool is still being tested and the council will be providing more updates on this in the coming weeks.

The shuttering has been installed in the plant room and the ground around the modular shower units has been brought up to level. There will also be a Changing Places toilet and shower room installed.

For more information about the Hilsea Lido, click here.

This is from the inside of the plant room, showing the shuttering that’s been put in place.

1. Hilsea Lido - February 2025

This is from the inside of the plant room, showing the shuttering that’s been put in place. | PCC

This image shows the plant room walls have been made taller.

2. Hilsea Lido - February 2025

This image shows the plant room walls have been made taller. | PCC

This image shows the modular shower units – you can see the ground is level to the floor.

3. Hilsea Lido - February 2025

This image shows the modular shower units – you can see the ground is level to the floor. | PCC

This image shows the blockwork that’s been put in place to make flower beds.

4. Hilsea Lido - February 2025

This image shows the blockwork that’s been put in place to make flower beds. | PCC

