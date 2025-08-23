Despite the early billing on the Common Stage at Victorious Festival, fans came out in their droves to catch the popular duo on Saturday, August 23.
They pulled out all their best hits including “Down with the trumpets” and “Momma do the hump” as well as songs from their new album, having had a long hiatus.
Find pictures of the uplifting set below:
Rizzle Kicks take in the adulation of the crowd. | Alex Shute
Photos by Alex Shute
Rizzle Kicks brought the house down to leave the crowd ecstatic. | Alex Shute
Rizzle Kicks put on quite a show for a delighted crowd. | Alex Shute