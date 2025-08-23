Rizzle Kicks deliver an uplifting set that gets the Victorious Festival crowd dancing - in pictures

By Joe Williams

Digital Reporter

Published 23rd Aug 2025, 15:17 BST

Rizzle Kicks received the adulation of the crowd after putting in an uplifting an energetic performance.

Despite the early billing on the Common Stage at Victorious Festival, fans came out in their droves to catch the popular duo on Saturday, August 23.

They pulled out all their best hits including “Down with the trumpets” and “Momma do the hump” as well as songs from their new album, having had a long hiatus.

The set ended with them voicing support for The Mary Wallops and their stance on Palestine.

Find pictures of the uplifting set below:

Rizzle Kicks take in the adulation of the crowd.

1. Rizzle Kicks

Rizzle Kicks take in the adulation of the crowd. | Alex Shute

Rizzle Kicks at Victorious Festival 2025

2. Rizzle Kicks at Victorious Festival 2025 Photos by Alex Shute

Rizzle Kicks at Victorious Festival 2025 | Alex Shute

Rizzle Kicks brought the house down to leave the crowd ecstatic.

3. Rizzle Kicks

Rizzle Kicks brought the house down to leave the crowd ecstatic. | Alex Shute

Rizzle Kicks put on quite a show for a delighted crowd.

4. Rizzle Kicks

Rizzle Kicks put on quite a show for a delighted crowd. | Alex Shute

