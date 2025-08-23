An Irish folk band have said they “reject” the “misleading” statements issued by Victorious Festival organisers after their set was abruptly cut.

There has been a major divide in opinions after The Mary Wallopers set was ‘cut off’ yesterday, after the Victorious Festival organisers said the band used a “discriminatory” chant.

A spokesperson for Victorious Festival said the ‘decision by the event management to cut the sound and end the performance was only taken after the band used a chant which is widely understood to have a discriminatory context.’

Victorious Festival kicked off on Southsea Common on Friday, August 22, 2025. Pictured is: Crowds as The Mary Wallopers set gets cancelled due to 'Free Palestine' chants on the Common Stage. Picture: Sarah Standing (220825-3787) | Sarah Standing

The spokesperson continued: “We spoke to the artist before the performance regarding the festival’s long-standing policy of not allowing flags of any kind at the event, but that we respect their right to express their views during the show.

“Although a flag was displayed on stage contrary to our policy, and this was raised with the artist’s crew, the show was not ended at this point, and it was the artist’s decision to stop the song.”

A statement online read: “Yesterday, a famine was declared in Gaza, where at least 65 people were killed by Israeli attacks, all the while Israel pushed ahead with plans to split the West Bank in two. These are the important facts about yesterday.

“We are uploading this video so everybody can see @victoriousfestival cut our gig short for having a Palestinian flag on stage.

“The festival have released a misleading statement to the press claiming they cut our sound because of a discriminatory chant, and not the band’s call to Free Palestine.

“Our video clearly shows a Victorious crew member coming on stage, interfering with our show, removing the flag from the stage and then the sound being cut following a chant of “Free Palestine”. The same crew member is later heard in the video saying ‘you aren’t playing until the flag is removed’.

“We completely reject Victorious’ portrayal of today’s events and request that they retract their statement immediately.

“We know this is getting some attention and we don’t want another distraction which takes attention away from the genocide that is happening in Palestine.

“FREE PALESTINE.”

The decision to cut the line has been a controversial one, with divided opinions pouring in from people attending the event, as well as Portsmouth councillor, Cal Corkery.

The Mary Wallopers Victorious 2025 Picture: Paul Windsor | Paul Windsor

He said: “The decision by Victorious Festival to cancel The Mary Wallopers mid-set is a disgraceful act of censorship.

“The right of the act to use their platform to raise awareness of the ongoing genocide in Gaza should be defended and praised. Along with many local residents and Festival goers I am proud to join the band in campaigning for a Free Palestine."

Meanwhile, a number of readers have said ‘festivals should not be political’ with one person saying: “People are there to listen to music and enjoy themselves. It is a family festival too.”

A statement from The Victorious Festival team has taken to social media this morning reiterating the policy surrounding flags.

The clarification said: “During our planning for this event it was agreed at our safety advisory group meetings, which include all relevant local authorities, that we would continue to not allow flags into site or to be flown on stage to avoid creating any flashpoints between people inside our festival. This policy is purely about flags and public safety.

Victorious Festival kicked off on Southsea Common on Friday, August 22, 2025. Pictured is: Crowds as The Mary Wallopers set gets cancelled due to 'Free Palestine' chants on the Common Stage. Picture: Sarah Standing (220825-3777) | Sarah Standing

“We have been putting on gigs in our beautiful home city of Portsmouth for decades and to be clear artistic freedom is precious to us so of course artists are free to say what they want and express themselves, however they want as long as it is within the law and the inclusive nature of the event.

“Our one ask is that there are no flags displayed by the artists.”

As day two of the festival kicks off, multiple people have been spotted wearing Palestine flags and t-shirts showing support for the Mary Wallopers’ message.

Rizzle Kicks, who performed on the Common Stage, ended their set by saying they stand in solidarity with The Mary Wallopers, before ending their performance by saying ‘free Palestine’.