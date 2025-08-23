Rizzle Kicks have showed their support for The Mary Wallopers with a powerful ‘free Palestine’ speech.

The popular hip-hop duo, Jordan Stephens and Harley Alexander-Sule, drew in huge crowds spanning the length of the common this afternoon (August 23) with their high energy set.

Rizzle Kicks take in the adulation of the crowd. | Alex Shute

Performing their iconic hits including ‘When I was a Youngster’ and ‘Mama Do the Hump’, the pair dazzled the audience, with Jordan jumping into the pit to high five people in the crowd.

At the end of the set, Jordan made a speech saying the pair stand in solidarity with The Mary Wallopers who failed to perform after they were ‘cut off’ yesterday (August 22).

This comes after the Irish folk band started chanting ‘free Palestine’ while holding the Palestinian flag, resulting in Victorious cutting the microphones.

Jordan ended the performance by saying: ‘Free Palestine’.