Emergency services and RNLI rescued a 22-year-old in ‘challenging’ and ‘deteriorating’ weather conditions.

On Monday, May 13 at 12:58pm the Portsmouth Lifeboat was paged by Solent Coastguard for an immediate launch to reports of an injured woman in the water by Old Portsmouth Hotwalls. The Atlantic 85 (B-941) was launched immediately as it was already in use for training exercises and despite strong winds, the rescue team were able to launch a search and rescue in the water.

It was relayed to the team that the casualty was, in fact, trapped on the Shoreline near Fraser Firing Ranges. On receiving the new information the D-Class (D-850) Dennis Faro was launched to assist as this new location was close to the lifeboat station. The crew conducted a visual assessment of the situation and could see the casualty on the Shoreline just above the corroding sea defences. The waves were breaking on the defences and over the casualty.

Due to the corroding sea defences and obstructions it was not possible to get the crew close to casualty location so the lifeboat beached on the limited shore through the dumping surf 200 yards west of the casualty. It was determined that the Coastguard Helicopter "Rescue 163" was the quickest and safest option - but it was not without its challenges. The location had overhead obstructions including a barbed wire fence so the lifeboat crew assisted with a highline recovery to stabilise the winch crew from the helicopter.

The casualty was safely lifted and landed to the awaiting Coastguard team and Ambulance crew for ongoing care. Portsmouth RNLI were later contacted by the casualty who had been released from hospital following treatment the same evening and thanked us and the crew for their help.