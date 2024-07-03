Roads starting to open near A3 following major fire at scrap yard near Petersfield

Road closures are being lifted following extensive work by firefighters from across Hampshire to contain a huge blaze at a scrap yard.

The Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Services have provided an update following the major fire involving 3,000 tonnes of scrap metal at a yard near Petersfield on July 1.

Crews from Petersfield, Horndean, Emsworth, Cosham, Havant and Liphook were alerted to the incident on Greenway Lane in Buriton and 40 firefighters were deployed to the scene of the incident.

Support vehicles including water carriers and the aerial ladder responded to assist with the incident and the fire service confirmed that the scarp metal was ablaze when they arrived on the scene. Teams have been working closely with police, who enforced a road closure, and Network Rail, due to the proximity of the blaze to the trainline.

Firefighters worked throughout yesterday (July 2) and last night to contain the fire. The fire service provided an update at 9am this morning (July 3) that the incident has now been scaled back with two fire engines remaining on the scene along with a couple of support vehicles.

Road closures are starting to be lifted with one lane now reopened.

