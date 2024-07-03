Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Road closures are being lifted following extensive work by firefighters from across Hampshire to contain a huge blaze at a scrap yard.

Crews from Petersfield, Horndean, Emsworth, Cosham, Havant and Liphook were alerted to the incident on Greenway Lane in Buriton and 40 firefighters were deployed to the scene of the incident.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Services have provided an update about the major blaze that has happened at a scrap yard near Petersfield. | Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Services

Support vehicles including water carriers and the aerial ladder responded to assist with the incident and the fire service confirmed that the scarp metal was ablaze when they arrived on the scene. Teams have been working closely with police, who enforced a road closure, and Network Rail, due to the proximity of the blaze to the trainline.