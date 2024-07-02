Huge clouds of thick black smoke fill sky from burning Petersfield scrap yard near A3 - pictures

By Freddie Webb
Published 1st Jul 2024, 17:55 BST
Updated 2nd Jul 2024, 09:43 BST
Flames and huge plumes of thick black smoke have been seen pouring from a scrap yard

More than 40 firefighters have been deployed to extinguish the flames at the John Huntley site near Petersfield this afternoon (July 1). Crews from Havant, Cosham, Emsworth, Horndean, Petersfield and Liphook were all alerted to the incident in Greenway Lane, Buriton, at 12.30pm.

Firefighters from across the Portsmouth area have been deployed to a large scrap yard fire in Greenway Lane, Buriton, Petersfield, on July 1. Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue ServiceFirefighters from across the Portsmouth area have been deployed to a large scrap yard fire in Greenway Lane, Buriton, Petersfield, on July 1. Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service
Firefighters from the Portsmouth area and Hampshire have rushed to try and extinguish a blaze at a scrap yard in Buriton, near Petersfield and the A3. Picture: HIWFRSFirefighters from the Portsmouth area and Hampshire have rushed to try and extinguish a blaze at a scrap yard in Buriton, near Petersfield and the A3. Picture: HIWFRS
Petersfield scrap yard fire. Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service (HIWFRS)Petersfield scrap yard fire. Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service (HIWFRS)
Petersfield scrap yard fire. Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service (HIWFRS)Petersfield scrap yard fire. Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service (HIWFRS)
Pictures from Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service (HIWFRS) shows the fire raging at the site, with firefighters using hose reels to battle the flames. Smoke could be seen rising into the sky from a large distance.

HIWFRS said the pile of scrap metal, which weighs approximately 3,000 tonnes, was well alight when crews arrived at the scene. Support vehicles, alongside water carriers and an aerial ladder, have also been deployed to assist the crews. Police have implemented road closures in the vicinity, with South Western Railway reporting disruption to their services for the rest of the day.

HIWFRS said firefighters are expected to be at the site for the next 24 hours.

