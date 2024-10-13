It looks like it will be adding another film to its portfolio as Ryan Gosling has been spotted on South Parade Pier in Southsea filming scenes for Project Hail Mary.

The pier has been transformed into a film set and people have been going crazy with excitement at the news of the famous actor being in town.

The Notebook actor, who has most recenly starred in The Fall Guy with Emily Blunt, will be filming alongside Sandra Huller in the science fiction film adaptation.

The book is a science fiction tale of Ryland Grace who wakes up from a coma with amnesia. He slowly remembers that he was sent on a mission to reverse a solar dimming event that could result in the extinction of humanity.

Gosling has also reportedly been filming scenes at the Historic Dockyard. The film is due to be released in 2026.

