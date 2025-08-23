Spectacular performances and controversy - Saturday at Victorious Festival 2025 in pictures
With the likes of Vampire Weekend and Nelly Furtado taking the stage, it was those that didn’t perform who took the headlines.
Three bands chose to pull out in protest of the silencing of The Mary Wallopers on Friday after they displayed a Palestinian flag. The Last Dinner Party, The Academics and Cliffords were those that chose not to perform.
Alongside that, Chris McCausland also had to pull out due to illness. The reduced line-up gave Crystal Tides and local musician Marley Blandford an unexpected chance to take to the Common Stage.
Away from the controversy there were some spectacular performances with Rizzle Kicks, Scouting For Girls, Shed Seven, Travis all putting on a show for festival goers.
Vampire Weekend and Nelly Furtado as expected lived up to their billing as headliners with epic sets.
Here are pictures from an eventful day: