Crews from Botley, Hightown, Cosham, and Fareham fire stations responded to reports at 5.46pm, rescuing staff and customers from a flooded hairdressers at Botley Mills.

Water levels reached one metre deep in places.

Working with South Central Ambulance Services’ Hazardous Area Response Team, firefighters supported with the transfer of seven staff and customers to safety from the hairdressers via sled.

Fire crews were called to flooding at Botley Mills

Phil Foxton, station manager, said: ‘Thank you to HART for their support in the rescue and thank you also to the owner of the hairdresser and Botley Mills staff who worked to divert the water into the nearby river.’

Firefighter Kev Sadler from Cosham Fire Station said: ‘A burst water main led to torrential flooring of a car park and a salon.

‘Seven ladies were led to safety - the lads did well.

‘It’s now in the hands of Southern Water.’

Firefighters are currently forming plans to pump water from building now all persons are safely out of danger.

