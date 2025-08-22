Shock as swastika and racist profanity graffitied on children's play park in Waterlooville

Parents taking their children to a Waterlooville play park have been shocked to find racist profanities and swastikas graffitied on the floor.

The Nazi symbol and accompanying racist words were scrawled over a playground on Springwood Avenue, a popular place for local children to play. One parent spotted the graffiti on Thursday, August 21 and raised the issue.

A swastika and a racist profanity were graffitied onto the floor of Springwood play park
The playground is managed by Havant Borough Council. A council spokesperson said: “We were informed of graffiti in Springwood play park and tasked operatives from NORSE to remove it as soon as possible.”

The incident comes amid growing tensions in Waterlooville and Portsmouth with anti-asylum seeker protests taking place. News that the Home Office were planning to use flats in Waterlooville to accommodate 35 migrants awaiting the outcome of their asylum application saw a protest arranged with thousands attending.

The plans were subsequently scrapped. As previously reported, Stand up To Racism Portsmouth have raised concern about the involvement of far-right agitators in recent protests.

