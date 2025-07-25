A silver teaspoon, which was ‘borrowed’ by a young couple as a momento in 1942, has been returned to a hotel after sitting in a drawer in Australia for five decades.

More than 80 years after it was first ‘borrowed’ by a young couple, a silver teaspoon belonging to The Queens Hotel, Southsea, has been returned after being discovered in a drawer in New South Wales, Australia.

The hotel was sent a padded envelope containing the spoon, and a letter, from the couple’s son, John, who wrote it had been ‘borrowed 83 years earlier’ while his parents were on leave.

A silver teaspoon has been returned to The Queens Hotel 83 years after it was 'borrowed' by a young couple on leave during the war. Pictured: Pamela (left) and husband, Dudley | Contributed

John’s mum, Pamela, was stationed at Portsdown hill as a signals distribution officer for the Commander in Chief and was there for the D-Day landings, while his dad, Dudley, was a No 1 officer onboard HMS Victorious.

In his letter, John wrote: “We hope you have not missed the spoon too much and will forgive a young couple taking a memento which has been tucked away in a drawer in Australia for the last 50 years.”

Paul Playford, general manager at The Queens Hotel, said: “He told us he was returning the teaspoon that had been ‘borrowed’ 83-years earlier by his parents.

“His mother was a Wren and his father was a Naval Officer and it seems they took the teaspoon as a memento of a precious time spent at the hotel during World War II.

During the war, the hotel welcomed a plethora of historic figures including the likes of Sir Winston Churchill and General Eisenhower, and most famously, General Charles de Gaulle resided at the Queens for a long period of time.

The teaspoon and letter will take pride of place in the cabinet that holds other significant items from The Queens Hotel’s fascinating past.

John said: “I can only assume the teaspoon incident happened, deliberate or not, in 1944 and was a memento of a brief time together on leave at your lovely hotel.”

Paul added: “Of course we would never condone anyone ‘borrowing’ items from The Queens Hotel but this story is so lovely we wanted to share it.”