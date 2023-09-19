Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service (HIWFRS) have been responding to increasing reports of reptiles being on the loose this summer. The 2ft long reptile snuck into the kitchen on an address in Beryton Close, Gosport, on June 12.

A panicked resident informed HIWFRS and an animal rescue officer attended the scene. The milk snake was boxed up and removed.

A milk snake was found in Beryton Close, Gosport, after it slithered into the kitchen on June 12, 2023. Picture: HIWFRS.

"We were alerted in the early hours of Monday, June 12, this year after a lady had discovered a milk snake in her kitchen. An HIWFRS animal rescue officer was called to the scene on Beryton Close in Gosport, to locate and secure the 2-foot long animal.

"The snake was boxed and passed to the RSPCA the next day.” A man from Bishopstoke, Hampshire, was recently attacked by an 11ft python which had climbed through the window of his house.

Rob Byrne suffered minor injuries after the male reticulated python bite his arm after getting into the conservatory. According to the BBC, the nonvenomous reptile was captured and taken to Tonbridge in Kent, where it is currently in the hands of staff at the National Centre for Reptile Welfare.

Jim Green, of HIWFRS, they have seen increasing reports of snakes escaping this year. He told BBC: “With austere times hitting people, there is an implication and electricity is required when you have a reptile to heat the vivarium.