A large windbreak shelter has been built as work continues between the Pyramids and the Speakers’ Corner. The installation of the shelter comes as frontage 5 of the coastal scheme continues to make significant progress.

The Southsea Coastal Scheme has confirmed that it will be partnering up with Hotwalls Studios to transform the shelter into an art piece. The studios, which are known for showcasing and supporting local artists, will manage and curate the space.

The scheme received 48 applications from local artists, all of whom want their work to be showcased on the windbreak shelter and the chosen artist will be announced in the coming weeks.

The victorious artist will see their artwork on the structure between December 2024 and March 2025.

The Southsea Coastal Scheme is worth more than £180m, making it the biggest local authority-led sea defences project in the UK. Divided into six frontage phases, the project has already completed frontage one and four and frontage three and frontage five are underway. The project is expected to continue until 2028 with frontage two being the last phase of the scheme.

Work on frontage five commenced this summer and is expected to take 16 months to complete. The work will consist of the promenade and set back walls in this area being raised with key access points as per the existing provision.

Most recently, work for frontage 3 has been getting underway. The next phase will see work stretching from the Blue Reef Aquarium to the Hovertravel terminal. This phase of the project started earlier this month and is due to continue until the summer of 2026.

As a result, the esplanade has been closed off in this area and a temporary footpath on Southsea Common has been created. The works will include the embankment, the road and promenade being raised.

Here are 7 pictures of the brand new windbreak shelter:

