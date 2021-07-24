Southsea flat fire started in bathroom in early morning, says crew manager on the scene
FIREFIGHTERS tackled a blaze in a Southsea flat early this morning.
Saturday, 24th July 2021, 7:28 am
A crew from Southsea fire station were called to a flat in St Helens Parade at 4.45am.
Crew manager Goffins said: 'It started in the bathroom due to an extractor fan.
'Everyone was okay, no injuries'.
Hoses were used to put out the flames, and the crew were on the scene for about an hour and a half.