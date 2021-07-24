Southsea flat fire started in bathroom in early morning, says crew manager on the scene

FIREFIGHTERS tackled a blaze in a Southsea flat early this morning.

By Emily Jessica Turner
Saturday, 24th July 2021, 7:28 am

A crew from Southsea fire station were called to a flat in St Helens Parade at 4.45am.

Read More

Read More
Portsmouth weather: Met Office issues yellow warning for thunderstorms and sudde...

Crew manager Goffins said: 'It started in the bathroom due to an extractor fan.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Firefighters from Southsea Fire Station

'Everyone was okay, no injuries'.

Hoses were used to put out the flames, and the crew were on the scene for about an hour and a half.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

You can subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, for 27p a day.

Southsea