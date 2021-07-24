A crew from Southsea fire station were called to a flat in St Helens Parade at 4.45am.

Crew manager Goffins said: 'It started in the bathroom due to an extractor fan.

Firefighters from Southsea Fire Station

'Everyone was okay, no injuries'.

Hoses were used to put out the flames, and the crew were on the scene for about an hour and a half.

