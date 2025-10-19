As well as searching for the perfect pumpkin to carve, the patch has put on some wonderful things to get stuck into as well as live music, face painting, food, a bubble area, barrel rides and much more.
The Pumpkin Patch opens daily until November 3 from 9.30am with last entry at 3.30pm, closing when the sunlight starts to fade and it can be found off the A272 just east of Rogate village.
Rogate Pumpkin Patch in Rogate near Petersfield, has celebrated its opening weekend.
Pictured is: Annabelle Copeland (17 months old) from Southsea.
Picture: Sarah Standing (181025-5728)
Pictured is: Veronika Buxton with her son Dylan (7) from Whiteley.
Pictured is: Sasha and Giovanni Almonte with their daughter Islay (3) from London.
