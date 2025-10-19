Families have travelled from all over to get a glimpse at the iconic pumpkin patch’s Halloween extravaganza as it celebrates its opening weekend for the season.

As well as searching for the perfect pumpkin to carve, the patch has put on some wonderful things to get stuck into as well as live music, face painting, food, a bubble area, barrel rides and much more.

The Pumpkin Patch opens daily until November 3 from 9.30am with last entry at 3.30pm, closing when the sunlight starts to fade and it can be found off the A272 just east of Rogate village.

