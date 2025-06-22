The school’s summer fair had a wonderful array of activities to get involved in including a bouncy castle and a go kart area - ideal for the youngsters.
Families could also enjoy a variety of stall holders, afternoon tea in the dining tent, and a meet and greet with the police who turned up their van, shields and uniform to try on.
1. St Thomas More’s Catholic Primary School Summer Fair
The playing field at St Thomas More's Catholic Primary School Summer Fair has been transformed this weekend for its popular summer fair. The event hosted bouncy castles, stalls, the police and special character guests.
Picture:Marcin Jedrysiak | Marcin Jedrysiak
2. St Thomas More's Catholic Primary School Summer Fair
The playing field at St Thomas More's Catholic Primary School Summer Fair has been transformed this weekend for its popular summer fair. The event hosted bouncy castles, stalls, the police and special character guests.
Picture:Marcin Jedrysiak | Marcin Jedrysiak
3. St Thomas More's Catholic Primary School Summer Fair
The playing field at St Thomas More's Catholic Primary School Summer Fair has been transformed this weekend for its popular summer fair. The event hosted bouncy castles, stalls, the police and special character guests.
Pictured: Oscar Turve having fun on Go-karts
Picture:Marcin Jedrysiak | Marcin Jedrysiak
4. St Thomas More's Catholic Primary School Summer Fair
The playing field at St Thomas More's Catholic Primary School Summer Fair has been transformed this weekend for its popular summer fair.
Pictured: Police officers at the fun day
Picture: Marcin Jedrysiak | Marcin Jedrysiak