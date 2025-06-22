Summer fun at St Thomas More's Catholic School fair with activities galore - 9 fantastic pictures

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 22nd Jun 2025, 16:17 BST
Updated 22nd Jun 2025, 16:17 BST

Families flocked to a local school over the weekend for its annual summer fair.

St Thomas More's Catholic School transformed its playing field into an arena perfect for a family fun day this weekend (June 21).

The school’s summer fair had a wonderful array of activities to get involved in including a bouncy castle and a go kart area - ideal for the youngsters.

Families could also enjoy a variety of stall holders, afternoon tea in the dining tent, and a meet and greet with the police who turned up their van, shields and uniform to try on.

The playing field at St Thomas More's Catholic Primary School Summer Fair has been transformed this weekend for its popular summer fair. The event hosted bouncy castles, stalls, the police and special character guests. Picture:Marcin Jedrysiak

1. St Thomas More’s Catholic Primary School Summer Fair

St Thomas More's Catholic Primary School Summer Fair

The playing field at St Thomas More's Catholic Primary School Summer Fair has been transformed this weekend for its popular summer fair. The event hosted bouncy castles, stalls, the police and special character guests. Picture:Marcin Jedrysiak

St Thomas More's Catholic Primary School Summer Fair

The playing field at St Thomas More's Catholic Primary School Summer Fair has been transformed this weekend for its popular summer fair. The event hosted bouncy castles, stalls, the police and special character guests. Picture:Marcin Jedrysiak | Marcin Jedrysiak

The playing field at St Thomas More's Catholic Primary School Summer Fair has been transformed this weekend for its popular summer fair. The event hosted bouncy castles, stalls, the police and special character guests. Pictured: Oscar Turve having fun on Go-karts Picture:Marcin Jedrysiak

St Thomas More's Catholic Primary School Summer Fair

The playing field at St Thomas More's Catholic Primary School Summer Fair has been transformed this weekend for its popular summer fair. The event hosted bouncy castles, stalls, the police and special character guests. Pictured: Oscar Turve having fun on Go-karts Picture:Marcin Jedrysiak | Marcin Jedrysiak

The playing field at St Thomas More's Catholic Primary School Summer Fair has been transformed this weekend for its popular summer fair. Pictured: Police officers at the fun day Picture: Marcin Jedrysiak

St Thomas More's Catholic Primary School Summer Fair

The playing field at St Thomas More's Catholic Primary School Summer Fair has been transformed this weekend for its popular summer fair. Pictured: Police officers at the fun day Picture: Marcin Jedrysiak | Marcin Jedrysiak

