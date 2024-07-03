Teenager who died after being airlifted to hospital from West Wittering beach was on school trip
The boy, who was on a school trip from Uxbridge College in London, had been airlifted to hospital shortly after 1pm on July 2.
A spokesperson for Sussex Police said that emergency services, alongside HM Coastguard, were called to the beach due to concerns for the boy’s welfare in the sea. After being retrieved from the water, he was airlifted to hospital but it was sadly confirmed that he died. His next of kin have been informed, and police officers are investigating the full circumstances of the incident.Detective Inspector Darren Taylor said: “This was an absolutely tragic incident and I would like to express my sincere condolences to the boy’s loved ones at this heartbreaking time.
“A police investigation, supported by the Health and Safety Executive, is underway to establish the full facts.
“We are asking anyone who has any information that could help to contact us online or via 101, quoting Operation Redhill.”
A spokesperson for West Wittering Estate said: “We are deeply saddened to report that a 17-year-old boy drowned yesterday after getting into difficulty in the water.
“Lifeguards deployed their equipment, including jet skis, to rush to the scene. Police and emergency services were there quickly with members of HM Coastguard, before the young man was transported by helicopter to hospital where he unfortunately later died. His next of kin has been notified and our thoughts are with the family during this difficult time."
