Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The police have launched an appeal following the ‘tragic’ death of a 17-year-old who was airlifted to hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Getty Images

“A police investigation, supported by the Health and Safety Executive, is underway to establish the full facts.

“We are asking anyone who has any information that could help to contact us online or via 101, quoting Operation Redhill.”

A spokesperson for West Wittering Estate said: “We are deeply saddened to report that a 17-year-old boy drowned yesterday after getting into difficulty in the water.