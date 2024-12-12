Tesco Whiteley's novel fundraising scheme for Guide Dogs gets a round of a-paws
Volunteers from Hamble Valley & Whiteley Guide Dogs Fundraising Group were at the Whiteley Tesco Superstore to receive a cheque for £300.
The funds came courtesy of well-read Whiteley shoppers, who for the past three years have supported the store’s charity bookcase so that lovers of literature can chose a hardback or paperback and donate the cost to a chosen good cause.
The scheme is the brainchild of the store’s community champion, Caroline Mannell, who has seen it raise more than £4,000 for a wide range of charities.
Hamble Valley & Whiteley Fundraising Group for Guide Dogs is the latest good cause to benefit from the in-store stall, with £300 being generated by kind-hearted bookworms.
Jennie Smith, a founding volunteer fundraiser for the charity group, said: “We depend on lovely people like Caroline and Tesco to help us raise money and allow us to fundraise on their premises, so we’re very grateful to them for this latest donation
“I formed the group in 2018 and now I have a happy band of volunteers. It costs in excess of £50,000 to raise just one Guide Dog from birth to retirement and my group has raised over £21,000 this year, so this latest money from Tesco will go towards that.”
Among the local charities to have benefited so far from the fundraising book stall are Sophie’s Legacy, Jigsaw Pre-school and The Friday Night Charity.
Caroline said: “Hamble Valley & Whiteley Fundraising Group for Guide Dogs is run by amazing people, so we’re very happy to have donated £300.
“I have supported this charity many times by having them collecting at the store, and it was great to be able to contribute to them training more great dogs to enhance people’s lives.”
