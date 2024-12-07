A Gosport woman who neglected eight dogs, two of which died and four needed leg amputations, has been banned from keeping animals for twenty years.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Margaret Porter of Dolman Road, has pleaded guilty to five animal welfare offences, following an investigation and prosecution by the RSPCA.

The court heard that Porter failed to seek help for eight dogs in her care despite their condition and it being apparent they were suffering.

A woman has been banned from owning pets for 20 years after neglecting 8 dogs, two of which had to be put down. | RSPCA

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She arrived at the RSPCA Solent Branch’s The Stubbington Ark on Saturday, July 16, 2022, in a taxi with six dogs in carriers. She claimed the dogs belonged to her sister who had run away leaving them behind.

Porter, who gave fake details to the rescue centre, said ‘she wouldn’t know’ if the dogs had been seen by a vet and maintained they had been owned by her sister named ‘Theresa’.

Concerned staff at the centre rushed the dogs to a vet and contacted the RSPCA call centre to make an RSPCA Inspector aware of the welfare of the dogs.

Dustin, a terrier, poodle cross had clumps of dirty matted hair hung around his four feet, there was matted hair on his belly area, and his nails were long.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hopper, a terrier, poodle cross type, had an unkempt coat and there were matts with dirt build up on the belly, his nails were long on each foot and he had tartar build up and teeth were missing.

The dogs since they have been cared for by the RSPCA and rehomed. | RSPCA

Max, a female terrier type, had long nails, matted dirty clumps of hair on the belly, and matted hair on the front right leg.

Ellie, a terrier cross poodle type, had an unkempt long coat with some matting, teeth missing, tartar build up. Her rear left hind leg was disabled and withered with the leg being held up from the hip area. Her fur was also dirty and matted.

Robin, a female terrier cross poodle cross type, had an unkempt coat with felted dirty matts hanging from her hind legs. All her nails were long and her right hind leg was disabled and not able to bear weight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nancy, a female terrier cross, had long hair on all feet and matted long dirty clumps. She had rotten and missing teeth and her left hind leg was disabled and she wasn't able to bear weight on it. She also had a nail ingrowing into the pad on the disabled leg.

Just days later on June 29, 2022, RSPCA officers received a call from the borough council who raised concerns about dogs at Porter’s home address.

They said a stray dog had been taken to a vet with two broken legs on and that on the following day Porter had contacted the council claiming she had found a different stray dog in Walpole Park, Gosport.

One of these dogs had two two broken legs on the same side of the body that were not deemed accidental.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She was identified from CCTV footage and officers visited her home to try and establish if more animals were at the address. While there, two more dogs, named Poppy and Dante, were also rescued.

Porter had been deceitful to keep dogs in breach of her tenancy and lied to authorities when realised dogs needed to be treated. In mitigation, it was said she had mental health and financial struggles and is a carer for a family member.

RSPCA Inspector Hannah Nixon, who investigated for the animal welfare charity, said: “Dogs feel pain and suffering just like we do and always deserve to be shown kindness and compassion.

“Our plea to all animal owners is to make sure they always receive care and treatment from veterinary experts when they need it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They are completely reliant on their owners to ensure their needs are met and they are kept safe and healthy. Owning an animal is a privilege - and ensuring appropriate veterinary care is a key part of the responsibility we have towards them.

Alongside the 20-year animal disqualification order, which she can not appeal for ten years, Porter was also sentenced to 52 weeks custody, suspended for 12 months when she appeared before Portsmouth Magistrates Court for sentencing on November 12.

She must also pay a victim surcharge of £149 and £250 costs and carry out 15 Rehabilitation Activity Requirement (RAR) days.