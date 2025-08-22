The Mary Wallopers set comes to crashing halt as Victorious cuts line after band chants 'Free Palestine'

By Sophie Lewis

Published 22nd Aug 2025, 17:39 BST
Updated 22nd Aug 2025, 18:23 BST
The Mary Wallopers set came to a crashing halt this afternoon after the band held up a flag while chanting ‘free Palestine’, causing the line to be cut.

Drinks have been launched at the Common Stage this afternoon (August 22), after the line was cut during The Mary Wallopers set a matter of minutes after they started.

Victorious Festival kicked off on Southsea Common on Friday, August 22, 2025. Pictured is: Crowds as The Mary Wallopers set gets cancelled due to 'Free Palestine' chants on the Common Stage. Picture: Sarah Standing (220825-3787) | Sarah Standing

This comes after the band started chanting ‘free Palestine’ while holding up the Palestinian flag, causing a major stir in the crowd, with many cheering on the band’s message.

As a result of the incident, tensions were seen rising in the crowd with many people using abusive language at one another, prompting a number of families to leave the area.

The stage has since been cleared with no view of the band returning to continue their set.

For live updates, follow our Victorious blog.

