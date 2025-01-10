Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A rally consisting of 103 tractors took to a major A road to protest against the new agricultural inheritance tax rules which are ‘destroying the industry’.

The rally, which spanned almost three miles and was organised by Farmers To Action, was to protest against the inheritance tax rules for farmers.

Farmers in tractors make their way along the A303, Hampshire, during a national tractor rally organised by Farmers To Action, calling for the scrapping of the changes to inheritance tax (IHT) rules, fairness in food pricing and national food security to protect and promote domestic food production. Picture date: Friday January 10, 2025 Photo credit should read: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire | Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

“We don’t want to be doing this.”

Kurt is a fifth generation mixed farmer and he said that the changes being made to the tax could impact whether his children remain in the industry.

The farmer said his 600-acre farm in Hampshire is worth ‘a lot of money’ and estimates tax changes could cost him from £1 million to £1.5 million.

The changes being made to inheritance tax for farmers will come into effect next April. Farmers currently have 100 per cent relief from inheritance tax which means they leave land to their children when they die and they would not have to pay tax.

The changes being made will mean the tax relief will be capped at the first £1m of combined agricultural and business property. If land or property is worth more than this, landowners will have to pay 20 per cent inheritance tax from next year.

Kurt added: “We have no money and we don’t earn anything from it.

“We are not greedy as farmers, we just want to make a decent living.

“They’ve destroyed us as an industry.”

He said the current Government has carried on a tradition of not looking out for farmers.

One tractor had a placard on its front which read: “No farmers, no food. Axe the tax.”

On Thursday, January 9, Mr Reed repeated Labour’s claims of a £22 billion black hole in the nation’s finances left by the last government.

He said: “I’m sorry that some of the action we had to take shocked you in turn, but stable finances are the foundation of the economic growth needed.”

A Government spokesperson said: “Our commitment to farmers remains steadfast – we have committed £5 billion to the farming budget over two years, including more money than ever for sustainable food production, and we are developing a 25-year farming roadmap, focusing on how to make the sector more profitable in the decades to come.

“For these estates, inheritance tax will be at half the rate paid by others, with 10 years to pay the liability back interest free. This is a fair and balanced approach which fixes the public services we all rely on.”