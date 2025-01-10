Wicor Primary School described as an 'ambitious' where children are 'connected to nature' following Ofsted
Wicor Primary School, located in Fareham, was inspected by Ofsted on November 12 and 13, 2024 - and the findings were extremely positive.
The report outlined that the school encourages children to be curious about the natural world around them.
The school has an orchard and allotment which all of the students are able to get involved in and this is a brilliant way of developing knowledge about the outdoors.
The report said: “The school is ambitious for every pupil, determined they will achieve as well as they possibly can. The curriculum is woven together so that pupils can make rich connections between subjects.
“The school is committed to making sure that the curriculum is ambitious and relevant to all pupils. In every subject area, it is clear what pupils need to learn and when. In the early years, the curriculum is equally well structured and lays firm foundations for children’s learning.”
Mark Wildman, headteacher at Wicor Primary School, said: “At Wicor, our vision is for every child to learn to be a ‘guardian of our planet’ and we have created a rich and inspiring environment and an innovative curriculum to bring this vision to life.
“It has been a journey of over 20 years and we have a way to go yet. It was therefore with a great sense of pride that I read our recent Ofsted report, which so clearly recognizes the unique spirit of our school and praises our ethos and vision.”
Wicor Primary School ‘diligently’ implements phonics throughout the school and, as a result, pupils excel in reading. There is a strong emphasis on the importance of reading and phonics, especially in the early years and staff make sure students receive extra help if needed.
The personal development provision in the school is exemplary and the school ensures that there are different activities for children to get involved in. The Ofsted said that the ‘rich array of opportunity helps pupils develop to be well rounded, mature and resilient.’
The school is well led and the ‘school is fully committed to continuous improvement’. The safeguarding measures are effective and there is a strong culture of keeping children safe.
Mark added: “The inspector was hugely impressed by the children who showed their love of our school and their commitment to learning.
“The success of a school has to be a team effort and at Wicor we have built a strong community inside and outside school.
“The Ofsted report is a testament to the considerable time and effort given to our school by staff, governors, parents and our community volunteers.”
