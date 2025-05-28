Three Hampshire and Isle of Wight residents scoop huge Premium Bonds win of £100,000

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 28th May 2025, 08:54 BST
Updated 28th May 2025, 08:55 BST

Three fortunate people have secured a six figure win following the May Premium Bonds prize draw.

The May Premium Bonds prize draw has been announced with three lucky winners in Hampshire and Isle of Wight scooping up a huge win of £100,000.

As well as the six-figure prize, three people won £50,000, 12 people won £25,000, and 42 people won £10,000.

Of the 127 winners from Hampshire and Isle of Wight, the average holding amount of Premium Bonds was £40,573.

National Savings and Investments is the UK’s government savings bank that offers investors interest and in the case of premium bonds, the chance of winning a number of huge cash prizes.

For more information about the National Savings and Investment (NS&I), click here.

