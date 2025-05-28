Three Hampshire and Isle of Wight residents scoop huge Premium Bonds win of £100,000
Three fortunate people have secured a six figure win following the May Premium Bonds prize draw.
The May Premium Bonds prize draw has been announced with three lucky winners in Hampshire and Isle of Wight scooping up a huge win of £100,000.
As well as the six-figure prize, three people won £50,000, 12 people won £25,000, and 42 people won £10,000.
Of the 127 winners from Hampshire and Isle of Wight, the average holding amount of Premium Bonds was £40,573.
National Savings and Investments is the UK’s government savings bank that offers investors interest and in the case of premium bonds, the chance of winning a number of huge cash prizes.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.