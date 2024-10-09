Top Southampton company endorses free support for businesses

Southampton-based Griffon Hoverwork, a world leader in the innovative design and manufacture of hovercraft and specialised amphibious technology, is recommending other businesses in the city take part in the new Solent Business Accelerator programme, if their aim is to scale up.

Managing Director Adrian Went explains that Griffon Hoverwork, finalists at this year's Maritime UK Solent Awards, strengthened its business scope after receiving free, specialist training and business support provided by the Solent Growth Hub. He encourages other local businesses to explore the free expert support they offer, specifically the Solent Business Accelerator programme. He said: “My team and I gained a much broader understanding, particularly of how wide the company’s scope should be for measuring emissions. Engagement with the Growth Hub left us feeling reassured that the sustainability strategy we are building is based on a sensible methodology. We were directed to some very useful contacts and government resources, which have been of huge value to us. “I urge other Southampton businesses to participate in the Solent Business Accelerator programme. It’s an excellent opportunity for business owners to learn new skills which will enable them to achieve their growth ambitions.” Southampton businesses can invest in their growth potential with free expert strategic support from the free Solent Business Accelerator programme that is being offered now by the Solent Growth Hub. Those participating in the programme will be able to scale up their operations, speak to business experts free of charge, take part in workshops and benefit from networking with other business owners in a similar position. Rachael Randall, Chair of the Solent Growth Partnership's Business Board, said: “It’s great to hear that our specialist training enabled Griffon Hoverwork to improve its long-term strategy, and to see subsequently how successful they have been on the international stage. “The Solent Business Accelerator programme fosters business growth and offers exceptional support to businesses aiming to increase their turnover, secure external investment, or diversify into new markets. It provides the resources and one-to-one mentoring support to enable business owners to thrive in today’s competitive market.” Key features of the Solent Business Accelerator: