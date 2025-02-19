21 minute delays in construction area on M27 eastbound due to lane closure

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 19th Feb 2025, 17:00 BST
Updated 19th Feb 2025, 17:00 BST

There are severe delays of 21 minutes on the M27 due to construction.

Drivers are facing lengthy delays on the M27 eastbound due to lane closures as a result of construction.

The AA said: “Delays on M27 Eastbound at J5 A335 Stoneham Way (Southampton Airport / Eastleigh). In the construction area. Lane closure in place.

“Severe delays of 21 minutes and delays increasing on M27 Eastbound between J3 M271 (Southampton Docks) and J7 A334 Charles Watts Way (Hedge End). Average speed 15 mph.”

Related topics:HampshireTrafficM27

