A27 and Southampton Road closures at Titchfield begin next week for final phase of housing development
Works start from September 1 on the A27 dual carriageway and Southampton Road, in final phase which will include full lane closure for three nights. There will also be some lane closures and traffic management for street lights to be moved.
It comes as Hampshire Homes builds a new housing development on land east of Southampton Road. Once complete, 95 affordable homes will be constructed, with 24 to be available as shared ownership and 71 homes allocated for social rent. More than 50 of the homes have already been completed, with work on the remaining homes to continue over the coming months.
The first three phases of the works have been completed, and the final phase is about to begin. Hampshire Homes anticipates that all major works associated with this site will be completed by the end of October and added that ‘every attempt will be made to limit disruption’.
Details of works are as follows. The foul drainage installation works will require full closure during this period.
A27 Dual Carriageway
- September 8 to 10 – full closure (9pm to 6am)
- September 11th to October 1 – single direction closures (9pm to 6am)
Southampton Road
- September 3 to 5 – road closure and lane closures
- September 1 to October 1 - TM signing and guarding, some carriageway incursion (maintaining two-way traffic) and footpath closures
Contact numbers for members of the public are: