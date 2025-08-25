Cadent are carrying out works to replace the gas main

The final phase of roadworks in Titchfield linked to the building of housing in the area is due to begin next week.

Works start from September 1 on the A27 dual carriageway and Southampton Road, in final phase which will include full lane closure for three nights. There will also be some lane closures and traffic management for street lights to be moved.

It comes as Hampshire Homes builds a new housing development on land east of Southampton Road. Once complete, 95 affordable homes will be constructed, with 24 to be available as shared ownership and 71 homes allocated for social rent. More than 50 of the homes have already been completed, with work on the remaining homes to continue over the coming months.

The first three phases of the works have been completed, and the final phase is about to begin. Hampshire Homes anticipates that all major works associated with this site will be completed by the end of October and added that ‘every attempt will be made to limit disruption’.

Details of works are as follows. The foul drainage installation works will require full closure during this period.

A27 Dual Carriageway

September 8 to 10 – full closure (9pm to 6am)

September 11th to October 1 – single direction closures (9pm to 6am)

Southampton Road

September 3 to 5 – road closure and lane closures

September 1 to October 1 - TM signing and guarding, some carriageway incursion (maintaining two-way traffic) and footpath closures

Contact numbers for members of the public are:

General enquiries: 01794 339933

Emergency: 01725 517139

Out of hours: 01202 697127