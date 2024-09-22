A27 between Havant and Emsworth reopens ahead of schedule
National Highways has confirmed that the A27 has reopened ahead of time.
The closure, which was between Havant and Emsworth on the eastbound carriageway, was due to last until tomorrow morning at 6am - but it has reopened early.
The road was closed so that necessary bridge repairs could be completed and National Highways warned drivers of delays this weekend as a result. This comes following the first road closure on the same stretch of road, but westbound, last weekend which caused ‘unexpected’ and lengthy delays.
National Highways has confirmed that the road is now fully open in both directions and the AA has reported that traffic has now cleared.
