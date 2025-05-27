Road closed in Havant area following two car crash this morning
Drivers are facing delays this morning following a crash in the Havant area.
The AA said: “Road closed and queueing traffic due to crash, two vehicles involved on B2149 Park Road North both ways from Park Way to Elmleigh Road.”
