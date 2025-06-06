A27 crash on Chichester Bypass leaves road partially blocked
A crash on the A27 has led to the road being partially blocked.
Drivers are being delayed following the eastbound incident on the A27 Chichester Bypass, reported around 1.30pm.
AA Traffic News said: “Partially blocked and queueing traffic due to crash on A27 Chichester By-pass Eastbound at A259 Cathedral Way (Fishbourne Roundabout).
“Delays of six minutes and delays increasing on A27 Chichester By-pass Eastbound between A27 and A286 Stockbridge Road (Stockbridge Roundabout).”
