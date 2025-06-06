A27 crash on Chichester Bypass leaves road partially blocked

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 6th Jun 2025, 15:00 BST

A crash on the A27 has led to the road being partially blocked.

A27 crash | NW

Drivers are being delayed following the eastbound incident on the A27 Chichester Bypass, reported around 1.30pm.

AA Traffic News said: “Partially blocked and queueing traffic due to crash on A27 Chichester By-pass Eastbound at A259 Cathedral Way (Fishbourne Roundabout).

“Delays of six minutes and delays increasing on A27 Chichester By-pass Eastbound between A27 and A286 Stockbridge Road (Stockbridge Roundabout).”

