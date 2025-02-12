Injuries have been reported from a crash where a car turned over on a carriageway.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police rushed to the scene of the collision on the A27 westbound yesterday evening (February 11). Traffic had to be held on the carriageway while emergency services worked at the scene.

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesman said officers were called to the route near Farlington, just outside Portsmouth, shortly before 6pm. He added that two cars were involved in the crash. “One of the occupants of one of the vehicles suffered minor injuries,” he added.

Injuries have been reported from a crash on the A27 involving an overturned vehicle. | The News Portsmouth

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

National Highways South East reported at 6.42pm yesterday evening that motorists had to be held between the A3(M) and the A2030 near Havant. The highways authority said drivers faced long delays as a result.

Recovery and collision clean up teams were clearing the scene at 7.11pm before the route was fully reopened. Roads were particularly busy last night as football fans tried to reach Fratton Park to see Portsmouth FC vs Cardiff City.

The Blues won 2-1 in the relegation six-pointer, with Colby Bishop and Conor Shaughnessy bagging the goals. Other areas of the city saw major traffic delays, including the M275 and the A2030 up to Eastney.