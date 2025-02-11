Portsmouth traffic: A27 cleared after police called to crash involving overturned vehicle in Farlington
Traffic was held on the A27 westbound earlier this evening between Farlington and Havant. Motorists were backed up to the A3(M) as police worked at the scene.
National Highways South East reported at 7.32pm that the area was fully cleared. They said: “Collision has been cleared and all lanes are open on the #A27 westbound between #A3M and #A2030 near #Havant. Traffic flowing freely. Safe onwards journey.”
Nation Radio South’s travel page initially reported that an “overturned vehicle” was blocking part of the A27 westbound in Farlington at 6.17pm. The traffic monitoring page said police were called to the scene close to Eastern Road.
The AA Traffic Map reported several parts of Portsmouth and the surrounding area were hit with major traffic delays. This made things difficult for football fans on the road this evening, with Portsmouth FC scheduled to play Cardiff City tonight in a Championship relegation-battle at 7.45pm.
Describing the crash at 6.42pm, National Highways South East said: “Traffic is being held on the #A27 westbound between #A3M and #A2030 near #Havant following a collision resulting in a car overturning. Police on scene. Long delays on approach, we'll keep you updated.”
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary has been approached for more details about the incident.
Traffic being held
"Severe delays"
The AA Traffic Map reports there are “severe delays” on the A3(M) southbound junction 3 for Waterlooville and junction 5 for Farlington.
It said the queues are building steadily.
Traffic situation in Portsmouth
Queueing traffic is impacting motorists across Portsmouth. More vehicles are on the roads as Portsmouth FC are set to play Cardiff City in a relegation-battle at 7.45pm.
Other lane closures and emergency gas works are contributing to the delays across several parts of Portsea Island.
Traffic released
National Highways South East reported that traffic has now been released on the A27 westbound between the A3(M) and the A2030 near Havant.
One lane remains closed on the carriageway, with recovery and collision crews working at the scene.
The traffic authority said delays are in excess of 15 minutes.
A27 cleared
National Highways South East reports that the westbound carriageway has now been cleared following the crash.
They said: “Collision has been cleared and all lanes are open on the #A27 westbound between #A3M and #A2030 near #Havant.
“Traffic flowing freely. Safe onwards journey.”