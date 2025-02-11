A major carriageway which was closed following a crash involving an overturned vehicle has now reopened.

Traffic was held on the A27 westbound earlier this evening between Farlington and Havant. Motorists were backed up to the A3(M) as police worked at the scene.

National Highways South East reported at 7.32pm that the area was fully cleared. They said: “Collision has been cleared and all lanes are open on the #A27 westbound between #A3M and #A2030 near #Havant. Traffic flowing freely. Safe onwards journey.”

Nation Radio South’s travel page initially reported that an “overturned vehicle” was blocking part of the A27 westbound in Farlington at 6.17pm. The traffic monitoring page said police were called to the scene close to Eastern Road.

The AA Traffic Map reported several parts of Portsmouth and the surrounding area were hit with major traffic delays. This made things difficult for football fans on the road this evening, with Portsmouth FC scheduled to play Cardiff City tonight in a Championship relegation-battle at 7.45pm.

Describing the crash at 6.42pm, National Highways South East said: “Traffic is being held on the #A27 westbound between #A3M and #A2030 near #Havant following a collision resulting in a car overturning. Police on scene. Long delays on approach, we'll keep you updated.”