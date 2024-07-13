Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Major traffic delays on a dual carriageway as people flock to a prestigious motoring festival.

National Highways South East reports there is two miles of congestion on the A27 eastbound near Chichester. Delays are approximately 35 minutes, with people flocking to the Goodwood Festival of Speed.

“If you're heading to @fosgoodwood in #WestSussex please be aware there are currently delays of 35 minutes and approx. 2 miles of congestion on the #A27 eastbound near #Chichester,” National Highways said.

Petrolheads have been loving this year’s festival, with a flight past from the Red Arrows, supercar showcases, drifting vehicles, dirt bike rallies and more.