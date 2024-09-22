A27: Drone footage captures lengthy delays on A27 between Havant and Emsworth

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 22nd Sep 2024, 09:47 BST

The A27 road closure has resulted in significant delays this weekend.

The road closure will be implemented between Havant and Emsworth on the eastbound carriageway whilst bridge repairs are carried out. This is the second weekend closure as bridge repairs have been carried out.

The closure will run between 9pm on Friday, September 20 to 6am on Monday, September 23, and drone footage has captured the traffic.

As a result of the road closure, there was extremely long delays for drivers trying to get off of Hayling Island with some people spending up to two hours sat in traffic.

For more information about the road closure, click here.

Here are some pictures of the traffic:

A full weekend closure on the A27 between Havant and Emsworth caused significant delays for drivers across Hampshire. Picture: Marcin Jedrysiak

1. A27 Traffic

A full weekend closure on the A27 between Havant and Emsworth caused significant delays for drivers across Hampshire. Picture: Marcin Jedrysiak | Marcin Jedrysiak

Photo Sales
A full weekend closure on the A27 between Havant and Emsworth caused significant delays for drivers across Hampshire. Picture: Marcin Jedrysiak

2. A27 Closure

A full weekend closure on the A27 between Havant and Emsworth caused significant delays for drivers across Hampshire. Picture: Marcin Jedrysiak | Marcin Jedrysiak

Photo Sales
A full weekend closure on the A27 between Havant and Emsworth caused significant delays for drivers across Hampshire. Picture: Marcin Jedrysiak

3. A27 Closure

A full weekend closure on the A27 between Havant and Emsworth caused significant delays for drivers across Hampshire. Picture: Marcin Jedrysiak | Marcin Jedrysiak

Photo Sales
A full weekend closure on the A27 between Havant and Emsworth caused significant delays for drivers across Hampshire. Picture: Marcin Jedrysiak

4. A27 Closure

A full weekend closure on the A27 between Havant and Emsworth caused significant delays for drivers across Hampshire. Picture: Marcin Jedrysiak | Marcin Jedrysiak

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:HavantEmsworthA27Drone footageHayling IslandTraffic