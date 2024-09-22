The road closure will be implemented between Havant and Emsworth on the eastbound carriageway whilst bridge repairs are carried out. This is the second weekend closure as bridge repairs have been carried out.

The closure will run between 9pm on Friday, September 20 to 6am on Monday, September 23, and drone footage has captured the traffic.

As a result of the road closure, there was extremely long delays for drivers trying to get off of Hayling Island with some people spending up to two hours sat in traffic.

Here are some pictures of the traffic:

1 . A27 Traffic

2 . A27 Closure

3 . A27 Closure