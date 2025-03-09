A27: Lane closure on major A road westbound at Eastern Road following stalled car - heavy delays

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 9th Mar 2025, 10:35 BST
Updated 9th Mar 2025, 10:35 BST

Drivers are facing a lane closure on the A27 this morning (March 9).

The lane closure comes following a stalled car on the major A road westbound. There are heavy delays building in the area as a result of the closure.

The AA said: “ One lane closed and slow traffic due to stalled vehicle on A27 Westbound at A2030 Eastern Road. One (of Three) Lanes are Closed.”

