A27: Lane closure on major A road westbound at Eastern Road following stalled car - heavy delays
Drivers are facing a lane closure on the A27 this morning (March 9).
The lane closure comes following a stalled car on the major A road westbound. There are heavy delays building in the area as a result of the closure.
The AA said: “ One lane closed and slow traffic due to stalled vehicle on A27 Westbound at A2030 Eastern Road. One (of Three) Lanes are Closed.”
