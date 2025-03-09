An investigation has been launched following a crash on the A27 which resulted in a woman sustaining serious injuries.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The crash involved a BMW X1000 RR motorcycle and the rider of the motorcycle, a 24-year-old man, sustained minor injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stock image

It is suspected the motorcycle was travelling within a group.

As a result of the crash, a section of the road was closed between Chichester and Havant westbound. This was so that emergency services could deal with the incident and enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

Officers are appealing for information and want to speak to anyone who saw or who has footage of what happened.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Additionally, anyone with dashcam footage of the vehicle in the area at the time is asked to come forward.Information can be reported to police online or via 101, quoting serial 1002 of 8/3.