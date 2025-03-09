Woman hospitalised with serious injuries following major crash on A27 between Chichester and Havant
Emergency services were called to a single vehicle crash on the A27, Fishbourne roundabout, just before 4.50pm on Saturday, March 8.
The crash involved a BMW X1000 RR motorcycle and the rider of the motorcycle, a 24-year-old man, sustained minor injuries.
As a result of the crash, a section of the road was closed between Chichester and Havant westbound. This was so that emergency services could deal with the incident and enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.
Officers are appealing for information and want to speak to anyone who saw or who has footage of what happened.
Additionally, anyone with dashcam footage of the vehicle in the area at the time is asked to come forward.Information can be reported to police online or via 101, quoting serial 1002 of 8/3.
