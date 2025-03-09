Woman hospitalised with serious injuries following major crash on A27 between Chichester and Havant

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 9th Mar 2025, 09:37 BST
Updated 9th Mar 2025, 09:38 BST

An investigation has been launched following a crash on the A27 which resulted in a woman sustaining serious injuries.

Emergency services were called to a single vehicle crash on the A27, Fishbourne roundabout, just before 4.50pm on Saturday, March 8.

The crash involved a BMW X1000 RR motorcycle and the rider of the motorcycle, a 24-year-old man, sustained minor injuries.

His passenger, a 24-year-old woman, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Stock image

It is suspected the motorcycle was travelling within a group.

As a result of the crash, a section of the road was closed between Chichester and Havant westbound. This was so that emergency services could deal with the incident and enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

Officers are appealing for information and want to speak to anyone who saw or who has footage of what happened.

Additionally, anyone with dashcam footage of the vehicle in the area at the time is asked to come forward.Information can be reported to police online or via 101, quoting serial 1002 of 8/3.

