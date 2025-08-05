A27 reopens in Chichester after car fire saw eastbound carriageway closed for hours with emergency services in attendance
Fire crews rushed to the scene just after 9am on Tuesday, August 5 following reports of a car fire. On arrival they found a car “well alight” as they worked to put it out and make the scene safe.
National Highways have confirmed that the eastbound carriageway has now reopened following the incident. Further repair work will take place this tonight during a pre-planned lane closure from 8pm.
National Highways South East posted on X: “ The A27 in West Sussex has re-opened eastbound between the B2145 and the A259 near Chichester following a vehicle fire. Emergency works will take place overnight under the already planned lane closure from 8pm
“Thank you for your patience, please have a safe onward journey.”
Police confirmed there were no injuries reported at the scene this morning.
