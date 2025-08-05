The A27 has reopened after being closed most of the day due to a fire which destroyed a car.

National Highways have confirmed that the eastbound carriageway has now reopened following the incident. Further repair work will take place this tonight during a pre-planned lane closure from 8pm.

National Highways South East posted on X: “ The A27 in West Sussex has re-opened eastbound between the B2145 and the A259 near Chichester following a vehicle fire. Emergency works will take place overnight under the already planned lane closure from 8pm

“Thank you for your patience, please have a safe onward journey.”

Police confirmed there were no injuries reported at the scene this morning.