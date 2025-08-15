A27: Three cars involved in crash on major A road resulting in hefty queues

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 15th Aug 2025, 15:22 BST
Updated 15th Aug 2025, 15:23 BST
The A27 is partially blocked following a crash involving three cars.

There is queueing traffic on the A27 eastbound this afternoon (August 15) due to a crash involving three cars, which has resulted in the road being blocked.

The AA said: “Partially blocked and queueing traffic due to crash, three vehicles involved on A27 Eastbound after B2149 Park Road South (Langstone roundabout).

“Congestion to the Farlington Roundabout.”

