A27 Traffic: Collision northbound near Segensworth and Park Gate leaves road partially blocked

By Joe Williams

Digital Reporter

Published 18th Jul 2024, 07:46 BST
A crash has left a major Hampshire road partially blocked as traffic continues to build in the morning rush hour.

The A27 northbound at the Segensworth roundabout on Southampton Road is partially blocked due to a crash. Morning commuters can expect delays with traffic currently slow in the area.

Hampshire County Council Traffic & Travel posted on X: “A27 Segensworth/ParkGate - Southampton Rd is partially BLOCKED at Segensworth Rbt due to an RTC, delays on the approach.”

The slow traffic has been confirmed by AA traffic news: “Partially blocked and slow traffic due to crash on A27 Southampton Road Westbound at (Segensworth Roundabout).”

