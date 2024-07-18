A27 Traffic: Collision northbound near Segensworth and Park Gate leaves road partially blocked
A crash has left a major Hampshire road partially blocked as traffic continues to build in the morning rush hour.
The A27 northbound at the Segensworth roundabout on Southampton Road is partially blocked due to a crash. Morning commuters can expect delays with traffic currently slow in the area.
Hampshire County Council Traffic & Travel posted on X: “A27 Segensworth/ParkGate - Southampton Rd is partially BLOCKED at Segensworth Rbt due to an RTC, delays on the approach.”
The slow traffic has been confirmed by AA traffic news: “Partially blocked and slow traffic due to crash on A27 Southampton Road Westbound at (Segensworth Roundabout).”
