A27: Heavy delays on eastbound route at Emsworth towards Chichester - queuing traffic "increasing"

Freddie Webb
By Freddie Webb

Defence Reporter

Published 4th Jun 2025, 07:48 BST

Commuters have been hit with delays on a busy route this morning.

Nation Radio South Travel reports severe delays on the A27 eastbound. The traffic monitoring service said the congestion starts as you leave Havant, stretching from Emsworth towards Chichester.

A statement posted on social media said: “A27 Emsworth to Fishbourne. Slow eastbound towards #Chichester. Looks to be a restriction approx halfway along.”

The AA Traffic Map reports delays of nine minutes. They added: “Delays increasing on A27 Eastbound in West Sussex. Average speed ten mph.”

In the latest update, Nation Radio South Travel reports the congestion is being caused by a broken down vehicle. Police are at the scene aiding the situation.

