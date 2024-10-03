A27 traffic incident causes delays this morning

Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

3rd Oct 2024
A traffic incident is causing delays on the A27 this morning.

AA Traffic News said: “Slow traffic due to stalled vehicle on A27 Chichester By-pass at A259 (Bognor Road Roundabout). On the roundabout.

“Delays of six minutes on A27 Eastbound between A27 (Emsworth Services) and A259 Cathedral Way (Fishbourne Roundabout). Average speed ten mph.”

