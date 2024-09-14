Hampshire traffic: A27 updates as motorists hit with 90 minute delays near Havant due to road closures
National Highways reports that drivers are dealing with queues of over 90 minutes on the A27 westbound near Emsworth and Havant. Road closures and people flocking to the South Downs Food Festival have been blamed for the tailbacks.
“The #A27 remains closed westbound between the #A259 (#Emsworth) and #A3023 (#Langstone) for planned roadworks,” National Highways reports. “We're now reporting delays of at least 90 minutes on approach, with approx. six miles of congestion.”
They added: “The road will be closed until 6am (16/09) for planned roadworks. Please plan ahead if travelling in the area.” Work is currently ongoing to maintain Langstone bridge near Havant. Overnight closures have been in place for weeks as well as 50mph restrictions while work is being carried out to resurface the carriageway.
The bridge joints and central reservation are also being replaced. This weekend is the first of two full closures of the A27 carriageway, with the eastbound route due to be shut next weekend. Traffic updates can be found by scrolling to the bottom of this article.
Read more: Huge 90 minute delays on A27 near Havant as road closures and food festival clog up roads
A27 traffic blog
Major delays
National Highways reports delays in excess of 90 minutes, with six miles of congestion.
Road closures
The weekend road closures are due to extend into next weekend.
Part of the A27 eastbound will be shut for bridge repairs and other maintenance.
Further details can be found at this article here:
Buses impacted
The A27 road closures have impacted several bus services.
Stagecoach report services 20, 21, 23, 30, 31, 37 and 39 are all experiencing delays due to the roadworks - with passengers hit with 40 minute delays at a minimum.
This is impacting people in Portsmouth, Havant and Chichester.
AA Traffic Update
The AA traffic map shows severe delays on the A27 up to Chichester.
National Highways update
National Highways reports that major delays on the A27 are continuing.
South Downs Food Festival
People are still trying to get to South Downs Food Festival.
Great British Bake Off star Prue Leith, who was due to host the event, was beset by delays and arrived at the festival late.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.