Motorists have been hit with huge delays on a major carriageway due to roadworks today, Saturday, 14th September.

National Highways reports that drivers are dealing with queues of over 90 minutes on the A27 westbound near Emsworth and Havant. Road closures and people flocking to the South Downs Food Festival have been blamed for the tailbacks.

“The #A27 remains closed westbound between the #A259 (#Emsworth) and #A3023 (#Langstone) for planned roadworks,” National Highways reports. “We're now reporting delays of at least 90 minutes on approach, with approx. six miles of congestion.”

They added: “The road will be closed until 6am (16/09) for planned roadworks. Please plan ahead if travelling in the area.” Work is currently ongoing to maintain Langstone bridge near Havant. Overnight closures have been in place for weeks as well as 50mph restrictions while work is being carried out to resurface the carriageway.