Hampshire traffic: A27 updates as motorists hit with 90 minute delays near Havant due to road closures

Freddie Webb
By Freddie Webb

Defence Reporter

Published 14th Sep 2024, 11:40 BST
Updated 14th Sep 2024, 14:35 BST
Motorists have been hit with huge delays on a major carriageway due to roadworks today, Saturday, 14th September.

National Highways reports that drivers are dealing with queues of over 90 minutes on the A27 westbound near Emsworth and Havant. Road closures and people flocking to the South Downs Food Festival have been blamed for the tailbacks.

“The #A27 remains closed westbound between the #A259 (#Emsworth) and #A3023 (#Langstone) for planned roadworks,” National Highways reports. “We're now reporting delays of at least 90 minutes on approach, with approx. six miles of congestion.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They added: “The road will be closed until 6am (16/09) for planned roadworks. Please plan ahead if travelling in the area.” Work is currently ongoing to maintain Langstone bridge near Havant. Overnight closures have been in place for weeks as well as 50mph restrictions while work is being carried out to resurface the carriageway.

The bridge joints and central reservation are also being replaced. This weekend is the first of two full closures of the A27 carriageway, with the eastbound route due to be shut next weekend. Traffic updates can be found by scrolling to the bottom of this article.

Read more: Huge 90 minute delays on A27 near Havant as road closures and food festival clog up roads

A27 traffic blog

Sat, 14 Sep, 2024, 11:38 BST

Major delays

National Highways reports delays in excess of 90 minutes, with six miles of congestion.

Sat, 14 Sep, 2024, 11:45 BST

Road closures

The weekend road closures are due to extend into next weekend.

Part of the A27 eastbound will be shut for bridge repairs and other maintenance.

Further details can be found at this article here:

Sat, 14 Sep, 2024, 11:50 BST

Buses impacted

The A27 road closures have impacted several bus services.

Stagecoach report services 20, 21, 23, 30, 31, 37 and 39 are all experiencing delays due to the roadworks - with passengers hit with 40 minute delays at a minimum.

This is impacting people in Portsmouth, Havant and Chichester.

Sat, 14 Sep, 2024, 12:01 BST

AA Traffic Update

The AA traffic map shows severe delays on the A27 up to Chichester.

placeholder image
x
Sat, 14 Sep, 2024, 12:31 BSTUpdated 16:41 BST

National Highways update

National Highways reports that major delays on the A27 are continuing.

Sat, 14 Sep, 2024, 12:29 BST

South Downs Food Festival

People are still trying to get to South Downs Food Festival.

Great British Bake Off star Prue Leith, who was due to host the event, was beset by delays and arrived at the festival late.

placeholder image
Related topics:National HighwaysRoad ClosuresA27HampshireHavantEmsworthLangstone

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice