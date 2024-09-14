Heavy traffic delays are frustrating motorists on the A27 today.

National Highways South East reports there are currently tailbacks in excess of 90 minutes on the A27 westbound near Emsworth. A combination of roadworks and people flocking to the South Downs Food Festival is causing the problems.

Heavy delays have formed on the A27 near Emsworth. | Google Street View

People waiting for Prue Leith to arrive at South Downs Food Festival. | The News

“The #A27 remains closed westbound between the #A259 (#Emsworth) and #A3023 (#Langstone) for planned roadworks,” National Highways said. “Long delays of at least 90 minutes on approach, with approx. 6 miles of congestion.”

Bus services have suffered from delays due to the queuing traffic. Stagecoach South reports problems across Portsmouth, Havant and Chichester, affecting the 20, 21, 23, 30, 31, 37 and 39 services. People have been disrupted while getting to the South Downs Food Festival. Great British Bake Off star Prue Leith was due to open the ceremony but arrived late due to the problems on the roads.

Many public transport users are electing to drive due to problems on the railway. Engineering work is being carried out around Portsmouth stations on Sunday, but many trains were replaced with bus services this morning. South Western Railway reports that replacement buses from Fareham and Havant are taking passengers to Portsmouth Harbour, though they are not calling at Fratton between 11am and 7pm due to local road closures. To avoid any potential delays altogether, many are electing to use cars.

Work is currently ongoing to maintain Langstone bridge near Havant. Overnight closures have been in place for weeks as well as 50mph restrictions while work is being carried out to resurface the carriageway. The bridge joints and central reservation are also being replaced.

This weekend is the first of two full closures of the A27 carriageway, with the eastbound route due to be shut next weekend. This current closure was started at 9pm on Friday and will continue until 6am on Monday morning (September 16). The westbound carriageway will be shut between Langstone and Warblington with traffic diverted via Park Road South, Bartons Road, Horndean Road, Southleigh Road, and Emsworth Road. This will be followed by four overnight closures.