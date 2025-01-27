Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Motorists are being warned to brace themselves for two weekends of road closures on the A3 for resurfacing of the carriageway.

Works are due to take place at the Ham Barn roundabout at West Liss in phases between Monday, February 10 and Saturday, March 15 with the work will primarily be carried out on weekday nights from 9pm and 6am between the Longmoor Interchange and Liss Interchange over the five-week period.

However, two weekend closures will also be needed, northbound from 9pm on February 21 to 6am on February 24, and southbound from 9pm on February 28 to 6am on March 3 with a 16-mile diversion in place.

A3 Ham Barn Roundabout diversion route | National Highways

The diversion route includes the Liphook Interchange, B2131, B2070, A272, Sheet Interchange, with drivers urged to plan ahead with their journeys on those dates.

Project Manager Joe Cairns, from National Highways, said: "This is a busy route, depended on by people travelling from further afield and relied on by residents alike – that’s why resurfacing work on the approaching carriageways to the Ham Barn Roundabout is vital.

"We do understand the inconvenience this may cause over a number of weeks, and I urge people to plan ahead and allow more time for their journey – however, the renewed high friction road surface and refreshed road markings will increase safety and benefit road users for many years to come.”

The Ham Barn roundabout is the only roundabout on the Portsmouth to London stretch of the main A3 and A3(M) which is a busy north to south route used by many residents from across Hampshire.

Full details of the road closures and diversions are available via our dedicated scheme page on the National Highways website.